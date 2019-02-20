Accused in Montrose pensioner’s murder returned to crime scene the next day, witness tells trial

A witness yesterday testified that murder accused Colin Alleyne revisited the Montrose neighbourhood where he allegedly murdered pensioner Danrasie ‘Carmen’ Ganesh on the day after the crime.

The testimony formed part of the evidence presented to a 12-member jury yesterday when the trial began before Justice Navindra Singh at the High Court.

Alleyne, of Cemetery Road, Timehri, is charged with murdering Ganesh, 77, on August 1st, 2015, at Montrose, East Coast Demerara.

Six witnesses were called to testify yesterday, including Ganesh Hardiyal, a son of the dead woman, who claimed to have seen the accused peeping into the yard while he stood under a mango tree across the road from the house in which the woman had been killed…..