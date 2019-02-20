AG Williams tells Karasabai residents: Gov’t will triumph

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams SC., said he is confident that just as ‘good triumphs over evil’ the APNU+AFC Government will win against the December 21 vote of no confidence in Parliament.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), Williams was speaking at a community meeting in Karasabai Village in the South Pakaraimas where scores gathered at the village benab to welcome him along with Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock, and Minister within the Ministry, Valerie Garrido-Lowe.

“I’m submitting to you that the good works that the government has started three and a half years ago must continue… those years of transformation cannot be eliminated or erased,” Williams told the residents, according to DPI…..