GECOM to meet Western diplomats

By Staff Writer

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is to meet with diplomatic representatives from the United States, Britain, Canada and the European Union (EU) tomorrow.

“We are awaiting a word to meet with the ABCE countries. They have asked to meet with us and most likely that meeting will be on Thursday,” Commissioner Vincent Alexander told reporters following yesterday’s statutory meeting.

This will be the second meeting between the western diplomats and the commission since the December 21 no confidence motion. The last meeting at the end of January saw the diplomats being briefed by the GECOM Chairman, retired judge James Patterson, and the Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield on the proposed timelines related to the holding of General and Regional Elections.  

