GWI disconnects Berbice schools over region’s arrears

The water supply to several schools in New Amsterdam and other areas was disconnected yesterday as the Region Six administration owes the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) some $61 million in payment for water supplied to institutions which fall under its control.

Stabroek News was told that GWI is owed for the “entire regional system” in Region Six.

Regional Chairman David Armogan told Stabroek News that he was informed yesterday by a source at GWI about the situation. He confirmed that he was told that $61 million is owed to GWI. As a result, he said he immediately made contact with the Regional Executive Officer Kim Williams-Stephen, who is the accounting officer for the region, to seek clarity on the matter…..