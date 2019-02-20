Law professor Rudy James dies

Distinguished law professor Rudy James, who taught in Guyana and in Africa for many decades, passed away on Monday in the United States, where he had gone to seek treatment for an illness sometime last year.

He was 85.

Attorney General Basil Williams expressed shock at James’ passing, even as he showered praises on him for his contributions to the law fraternity in Guyana and more specifically his personal help to the Attorney General’s Chambers.

“He was accomplished as a professor and has contributed dearly to the University of Guyana and the development of our law students. Even up to the time he took ill, he was still advising me…,” Williams told Stabroek News yesterday….