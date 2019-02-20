Start of Muslim scholar’s rape trial postponed

The first trial of Nezaam Ali, the Muslim scholar charged with nine counts of rape, has been postponed until March 7th, 2019, following a request by defence counsel Stanley Moore for a new date.

According to a press statement issued yesterday by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the matter was brought up before Justice Navindra Singh at the High Court yesterday.

However, Ali’s lawyer requested that the trial commence on March 7th, 2019 as he needed additional time…..