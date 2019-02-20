Three execution-style killings remain unsolved

Within the last two months, there have been four execution-style killings, three of which remain unsolved.

On the penultimate day of last year, Canada-based Sean Allister O’Brien Greene was gunned down in front of a city hotel.

Less than two weeks after, Nitender Oemrawsingh, a suspect in Suriname’s biggest drug bust, was found at the Number 63 Beach, in Berbice, with a gunshot wound to his head.

Exactly one week after, taxi driver Kelvin Walters was gunned down in full view of his wife and daughter along the Eccles Public Road, East Bank Demerara…..