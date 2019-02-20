Top Cop hints at SOCU intervention

Following reports of grave mismanagement taking place at the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), Police Commis-sioner Leslie James yesterday hinted at the strong possibility of him intervening to have the matter sorted out.

“There appears to be issues at SOCU and the Commissioner of Police (COP) is likely to become involved,” James said in a brief comment to Stabroek News. SOCU falls under the Guyana Police Force.

Sacked UK advisor Dr. Sam Sittlington as well as staff of the unit have expressed concerns at the way the unit is being managed by head, Sydney James. At the top of the list is the spending of the operational funds, which ought to cater for basic things such as the purchase of toiletries and credit for investigators and other staff as well as the current arrangement for the storage of seized cash. Stabroek News was reliably informed that Sydney James, a former GDF intelligence officer has not turned up for the work since the start of the week nor has he explained his absence to his staff…..