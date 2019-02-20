Two remanded for wounding Chinese businessman

The plane that crashed on the West Bank Demerara on Monday evening had reported a fuel emergency, according to the civil aviation authority and rescuers from the army had to cut through thick vegetation to get to the site.

Guyana Adventist Medical Aviation Services (GAMAS) Pilot, Lincoln Gomez and policeman, constable Michael Grimmond suffered injuries in the crash and both have been hospitalized. The single-engine Cessna had been transporting the body of US missionary, Christopher Matthews who had died earlier in the day in a climbing accident at Arau in Region Seven.

A statement from the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) yesterday said that its Inspectors had visited the site of the crash, close to the Canal Number 2 Conservancy area, as investigations get underway…..