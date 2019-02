A man was on Tuesday charged with the rape of a girl below the age of 16.

Edward Emmanuel Dowridge, 32, appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty at an in-camera hearing in Georgetown, where he was accused of engaging in a sexual penetration of a 14-year-old girl between December 1st and December 31st, 2018.

Dowridge was released on $250,000 bail and was told to return to court on March 12th for his next hearing.