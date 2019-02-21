Accused said he was paid $700,000 to murder Montrose pensioner – police witness

Murder accused Collin Alleyne had allegedly told police that he had been paid $700,000 to kill Danrasie Carmen Ganesh.

This was related to the court by a police witness on the second day of the trial before Justice Navindra Singh.

Alleyne, of Cemetery Road, Timehri, is charged with murdering Ganesh, 77, on August 1st, 2015, at Montrose, East Coast Demerara.

As the trial continued yesterday the court heard that Alleyne during a second interview with detectives had not only claimed to have been paid the sum by someone he described as “a short, Indian man,” but had also identified himself several times on the footage taken from the CCTV cameras found in the house which was shown by police…..