Berbice teen gets three year for killing taxi driver

A teenager who fatally stabbed an Upper Corentyne hire car driver in his neck in July, 2017 and pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter in January of this year, was yesterday sentenced to three years imprisonment by the High Court in Berbice.

Justice Brassington Reynolds, after a probation report was heard, sentenced the boy to three years in prison. He is to be released on his birthday, January 5, 2022.

There were several conditions involved in the sentencing, which include the youth being answerable to his parole officer and abiding by certain rules until 2027…..