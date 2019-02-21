Bids tendered for Parika stelling feasibility study

Engineering consulting firms on Tuesday placed big bids with the Ministry of Public Infrastructure to undertake a feasibility study for the construction of a new stelling at Parika, East Bank Essequibo. The company awarded the contract for the consultancy is also required to prepare a detailed design for the construction of the stelling.

In addition, School of the Nations tendered a US$225,000 bid to the Ministry of Public Security to provide consultancy and support for the implementation of an inmates’ Rehabilitation and Reintegration Model for the Guyana Prison Service.

The bids along with others were opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board at the Ministry of Finance at Main and Urquhart streets.