Businessman on ganja trafficking charge

A businessman was yesterday charged with trafficking over 600 grammes of cannabis.

It is alleged that on February 18, 2019 at Lodge Housing Scheme, David Bazilio, 34, allegedly had in his possession 627 grammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

After pleading not guilty to the charge, which was read by Magistrate Faith McGusty of the city’s magistrates’ court, Bazilio explained to the court that he was forced by the officers to take ownership of the drugs when he had nothing to do with it. The drugs were reportedly found in the house of the mother of his child when he was there to pick his daughter up, however, several persons were in and out of the house at the time…..