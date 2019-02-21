Chinese nationals homeless after fire demolishes LBI supermarket

Five Chinese nationals are now homeless and have lost tens of millions, after the building they were renting to live in and house their supermarket, was burnt to the ground early yesterday morning.

According to information reaching Stabroek News, around 5 am, neighbours noticed thick, black smoke emanating from the top of the two-storey building at La Bonne Intention (LBI), East Coast Demerara, and also heard loud explosions before they saw flames bursting out of the building.

As a result, the owner of the building, Ramkissoon (only name given), was quickly contacted. When he arrived, he was greeted with his building engulfed in flames. The man related that while he was on his way to the location, he called the Guyana Fire Service…..