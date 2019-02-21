Guyana News

Clerk remanded over assault of police officer

By Staff Writer
Mark Edwards

A 26-year-old clerk who allegedly slapped a police officer in the presence of other officers at the Brickdam Police Station was yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with three separate offences.

The accused, Mark Edwards, denied all three charges read to him by Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

It was alleged that on February 14, 2019, at the Brickdam Police Station, Edwards assaulted peace officer Carl Pedro who was executing his duty…..

