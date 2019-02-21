Couple charged with converting bar to brothel

A husband and wife were yesterday charged for using their hotel and bar as a brothel and were each granted $10,000 bail on the offence.

It is alleged that Danraj Ramdaran, 58, and Kabwattie Ramdaran, 53, between January 1, 2019 and February 16, 2019, at Henrietta Village, Essequibo Coast, while being the owner of La Cabana Bar, knowingly turned the building into a brothel.

The couple, represented by attorney Bernard DaSilva, pleaded not guilty to the charge, which was read to them by the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

The attorney told the court that the hotel belongs to Danraj’s sister.

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield had no objections to bail being granted to them and the duo was placed on $10,000 bail each and told to report to the Anna Regina Police Station every Friday.

The matter was then adjourned until February 27, when it will be heard at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court.