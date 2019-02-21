Gaskin to highlight oil, gas opportunities at Rice University forum

Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin hopes to use a Rice University forum in Houston, Texas next Tuesday to pique the interest of investors and promote opportunities available in Guyana as he discusses the emerging oil and gas sector.

Gaskin is the keynote speaker for the event organised by the university’s Baker Institute for Public Policy. He will discuss opportunities for oil, gas and infrastructure development in Guyana. Following his address, panelists including Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson, Guyana Geology and Mines Commission head Newell Dennison, Schlumberger’s Managing Director of the Caribbean Sean Herrera, and Senior Director of FTI Consulting Jamie McInerney, will further explore oil and gas prospects, according to details provided by the institute on its website.

“This is simply an opportunity to promote Guyana; that we are open for business and that we have an agenda that is to promote some of our traditional industries and how we would like to see this country progress…,” Gaskin told Stabroek News, when contacted…..