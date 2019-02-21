Man accused of theft pleads to be sentenced

A man who begged for a prison sentence despite denying larceny allegations against him, was yesterday granted his wish and sentenced to six months in jail.

The charge against Jermaine Johnson alleged that on February 17, at Brickdam, Georgetown, he broke and entered the shop of Ashonda Austin and stole a quantity of beverages and confectionary valued $17,860.

Facts presented by Prosecutor Blackman stated that on the said date, Johnson was found drinking a beverage in the shop by a security guard. The guard, who became suspicious, decided to search the shop and discovered that the door had been pried open. The guard raised an alarm and Johnson was later arrested…..