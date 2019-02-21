No bail for accused in cutlass wounding

A 29-year-old man was remanded to prison yesterday after he was accused of chopping another man with a cutlass.

Troy Wray appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on Tuesday in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court One, where the charge was read. It was alleged that on October 9th, 2017, at Honey Camp, Issano Backdam, Mazaruni, with intent to commit murder, Wray unlawfully wounded Devon Shepherd.

According to the prosecutor, Wray and Shepherd are known to each other and before the said date, they had a misunderstanding, which resulted in a scuffle.

Later on October 9th, 2017, the two met at a bar and Wray, who was armed with a cutlass, chopped Shepherd on his head and his back and as a result Shepherd was hospitalized while Ray made his escape.

Wray was arrested on February 16th, 2019, after he was seen by Shepherd in Georgetown.

The prosecutor objected to bail citing the seriousness of the allegation and the fact that Shepherd was bed-ridden for weeks after the incident. Wray was then remanded as he was considered a flight risk. The matter was adjourned until February 28th, 2019, at the Bartica Magistrates’ Court.