Pilot dies in Eteringbang crash

A Domestic Airways Cessna 206 aircraft 8RGHB has crashed on approach at the Eteringbang airstrip in Region 7 and the pilot has died, according to the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

The accident occurred at approximately 17:45h. According to reports reaching the GCAA, the lone occupant of the aircraft has perished. The GCAA will provide more details as it becomes available, it said in a statement.

The fatal crash comes just days after a medivac plane went down on the West Demerara injuring the pilot and a passenger.