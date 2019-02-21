Solicitor General resigns

Solicitor General Nigel Hawke resigned with immediate effect yesterday shortly after Court of Appeal judge Rishi Persaud rebuked Attorney General Basil Williams SC for glaring errors in documents submitted to the court regarding government’s challenge of the no confidence judgments, sources say.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that he told staff of his resignation. Shortly after returning to office from court, he was locked in a closed door meeting with Williams for about 15 minutes. Reports are that the former magistrate who spent some time in Belize emerged from the building with his belongings and left the area in a taxi. A vehicle had been assigned to him.

There was no public announcement of his appointment but this newspaper was told that it took effect sometime last month.

Efforts to contact Hawke and Williams were futile.