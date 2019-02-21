Suspect in cemetery gang robbery remanded

Bail was yesterday denied for a man who was accused of robbing persons in a cemetery while they were painting the grave of a relative.

The armed robbery charges were read by Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The charge alleges that on February 17, at Cemetery Road, Georgetown, in the company of others, while being armed with a gun, Mano Walters robbed Derrick Austin of a gold chain valued $120,000, a gold band valued $25,000, a silver ring valued 8,000, a phone valued $17,000, a wallet valued $5,000 and $65,000 in cash…..