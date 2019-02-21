Ulverston man gets 20 years for murder of children’s mother

An Ulverston man was yesterday sentenced to 20 years in prison, after he pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing the mother of his four children in October 2016.

Winston Benjamin, known as ‘Blood’, 45, of Lot 40 Ulverston Village, Corentyne, who was a cane harvester at the Skeldon Estate, was charged with the murder of Yansen Brusche, 38, of Lot 20 Ulverston Village, in October 2016.

Yesterday in the High Court in Berbice, where the case was being heard before Justice Brassington Reynolds, Benjamin pleaded guilty to manslaughter, following which he was sentenced to 20 years in prison…..