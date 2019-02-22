Constitutional crisis looms if gov’t, opposition don’t agree on extension for polls

Former APNU+AFC parliamentarian Charrandass Persaud, whose vote led to the passage of a no-confidence motion against the current administration, says a constitutional crisis is looming and that either elections should be called within the stipulated ninety-day period or that the government and opposition must come together and agree on an extension.

Persaud made the comments on a video uploaded on his Facebook page, where he addressed issues stemming from the People’s Progressive Party/Civic-sponsored no-confidence motion, which was passed due to his vote on December 21st.

Articles 106(6) and 106(7) of the Constitution prescribe that the Cabinet, including the President, shall resign if the government is defeated by the vote of a majority of all the elected members of the National Assembly on a vote of confidence and elections are to be held within three months unless a two-thirds majority of the House grants an extension. The validity of the vote on the motion is currently the subject of a legal challenge brought by the government…..