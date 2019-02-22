Contractor charged with defrauding woman in CCTV camera purchases

A contractor accused of swindling a woman out of over $100,000 when he appeared before a city court last Friday.

Marlon Perreira, 41, was granted his release on $50,000 bail after he pleaded not guilty to the charge, which was read to him by Magistrate Leron Daly.

It was alleged that on May 22nd, 2018, at Georgetown, Perreira, being solely entrusted with $120,000 belonging to Debra Lewis, in order to purchase CCTV cameras, fraudulently converted the amount for his own use.

Perreira was subsequently granted bail and the matter was adjourned until March 8th, 2019.