Guyana News

Contractor charged with defrauding woman in CCTV camera purchases

By Staff Writer

A contractor accused of swindling a woman out of over $100,000 when he appeared before a city court last Friday.

Marlon Perreira, 41, was granted his release on $50,000 bail after he pleaded not guilty to the charge, which was read to him by Magistrate Leron Daly.

It was alleged that on May 22nd, 2018, at Georgetown, Perreira, being solely entrusted with $120,000 belonging to Debra Lewis, in order to purchase CCTV cameras, fraudulently converted the amount for his own use.

Perreira was subsequently granted bail and the matter was adjourned until March 8th, 2019.

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Machine operator granted $100,000 bail on gun parts charge

Albouystown youth gets bail on wounding charge

Albouystown youth gets bail on wounding charge

Man accused of robbing woman with `jookah’ remanded

Man accused of robbing woman with `jookah’ remanded

Comments

Trending