Dominican Republic man denied bail on passport forgery charge

A Dominican Republic national was remanded to prison yesterday after pleading not guilty to forging his passport.

Jose Rodriguez, 54, denied the charge after it was read to him through an interpreter when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.

It was alleged that Rodriguez, at Moleson Creek, Corentyne, on February 19th, 2019, with intent to defraud, uttered to a constable a forged passport, in favour of himself, purporting to show that it was issued by the Government of Peru, knowing same to be forged.

Rodriguez was remanded to prison until February 26th, 2019, when the case will be called again.