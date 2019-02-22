Guyana News

Hamley Case, Terrence Montrose among top national awardees

By Staff Writer
Hamley Case and Monsignor Terrence Montrose

Guyana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Hamley Case and priest Monsignor Terrence Montrose are among the top awardees in this year’s list of National Awards.

The names were released by the Advisory Council for the Orders of Guyana to coincide with the 49th anniversary of the Republic.

The full list follows:

On the occasion of the 49th Republic Anniversary of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, His Excellency David Granger, MSS, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Chancellor of the Orders of Guyana is pleased to make the following appointments under the Order of Service of Guyana.

Cacique’s Crown of Honoour

1                     High Commissioner Frederick Hamley Case

2                    Charles John Ethelwood Fung-A-Fatt, SC

3                    Ambassador David Thomas Allan Hales

4                    Ambassador Sheik Riyad David Insanally

5                    Ambassador Abdool Halim Majeed

6                    Monsignor Terrence Montrose

Golden Arrow of Achievement

1                     Vincent Luther Alexander

2                     O’Donna Frances Allsopp

3                     Lorene Evadney Pamela Baird

4                     Dr. Ruth Benjamin-Huntley

5                     Calvin Benn

6                     Leslie Thomas Black

7                     William Andrew Boyle

8                     Negla Helena Brandis

9                     Paul Andrew Carto

10                   Dr. Rudolph Othneil Cummings

11                   Phillip Nessie Bryan Da Silva

12                  Patrick Reginald Anthony Farnum

13                  Egbert Harold Field

14                  Nicholas Fredericks

15                  Malcolm Jacob Jawaharlal Harripaul

16                  Vincent Patrick Henry

17                  Dickson Augustus Hooper

18                  Leon Rayon Johnson

19                  Kalam Azad Juman-Yassin

20                  Patrice Desireé Ann La Fleur

21                 Carl Chetwyn Lashley

22                 Derrick Fitzpatrick Lawrence

23                 Lawrence Hilary London

24                 Julia Anne Mansell

25                Dr. Suresh Narine

26                Christopher Anthony Nascimento

27                Lurlene Anita Nestor

28                Dr. Maxine Patricia Parris-Aaron

29                Dr. Rajendra Persaud

30                Eric McLauren Phillips

31                Sandra Kumarie Shivdat

32                Professor Gomathinayagam Subramanian

33                Morris Wilson

34                Geneveive Whyte-Nedd

35                Garfield Ian Colin Wiltshire

36                William Henry Woolford

Medal of Service

1                    Shameeza Baksh

2                   Tarramattie Persaud Barker

3                   Roxanne Marilyn Barratt

4                   Rosemary Nicola Benjamin-Noble

5                    Donna Annastatia Bowman

6                   John Randolph Massiah Critchlow

7                    Jean Marionetta Dorsett

8                   Hilbert Gardiner Foster

9                   Gloria Dawn Garraway

10                Lawrence Llewlyn Griffith

11                 Soyinka Ameygo Grogan

12                Dr. Claudette Anne Patricia Heyliger-Thomas

13                Suresh Jagmohan

14                Parmeshwar Jagmohan

15                Ian Jardine

16                Bibi Fazeela Khan

17                Nizam Kassim

18                Gordon Hubert Kingston

19                Kumar Lalbachan

20               Peter George Lewis

21                Nazrudeen Mohamed

22               Terrence Anthony Poole

23               Leslie Chrispen Ramalho

24               Harripersaud Ramsewack

25               Petal Elizabeth Ridley

26               Gail Patricia Robinson

27               Ramkarran Roopchan

28               James Rotry Sampson

29               Komal Singh

30              Zohora Singh

31              Fitzroy Egerton Younge

Military Service Medal

1                    Lieutenant Colonel Courtney Arthur Byrne

Disciplined Services Medal

1                    Deputy Commissioner Lyndon Lancelot Alves

2                   Assistant Commissioner Paul Handel Anthony Langevine

3                   Divisional Officer Compton Anthony Sparman

  His Excellency President Granger and members of the Advisory Council for the Orders of Guyana, offer sincere congratulations to the seventy-seven (77) persons who have been honoured.

