Hamley Case, Terrence Montrose among top national awardees

Guyana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Hamley Case and priest Monsignor Terrence Montrose are among the top awardees in this year’s list of National Awards.

The names were released by the Advisory Council for the Orders of Guyana to coincide with the 49th anniversary of the Republic.

The full list follows:

On the occasion of the 49th Republic Anniversary of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, His Excellency David Granger, MSS, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Chancellor of the Orders of Guyana is pleased to make the following appointments under the Order of Service of Guyana.

Cacique’s Crown of Honoour

1 High Commissioner Frederick Hamley Case

2 Charles John Ethelwood Fung-A-Fatt, SC

3 Ambassador David Thomas Allan Hales

4 Ambassador Sheik Riyad David Insanally

5 Ambassador Abdool Halim Majeed

6 Monsignor Terrence Montrose

Golden Arrow of Achievement

1 Vincent Luther Alexander

2 O’Donna Frances Allsopp

3 Lorene Evadney Pamela Baird

4 Dr. Ruth Benjamin-Huntley

5 Calvin Benn

6 Leslie Thomas Black

7 William Andrew Boyle

8 Negla Helena Brandis

9 Paul Andrew Carto

10 Dr. Rudolph Othneil Cummings

11 Phillip Nessie Bryan Da Silva

12 Patrick Reginald Anthony Farnum

13 Egbert Harold Field

14 Nicholas Fredericks

15 Malcolm Jacob Jawaharlal Harripaul

16 Vincent Patrick Henry

17 Dickson Augustus Hooper

18 Leon Rayon Johnson

19 Kalam Azad Juman-Yassin

20 Patrice Desireé Ann La Fleur

21 Carl Chetwyn Lashley

22 Derrick Fitzpatrick Lawrence

23 Lawrence Hilary London

24 Julia Anne Mansell

25 Dr. Suresh Narine

26 Christopher Anthony Nascimento

27 Lurlene Anita Nestor

28 Dr. Maxine Patricia Parris-Aaron

29 Dr. Rajendra Persaud

30 Eric McLauren Phillips

31 Sandra Kumarie Shivdat

32 Professor Gomathinayagam Subramanian

33 Morris Wilson

34 Geneveive Whyte-Nedd

35 Garfield Ian Colin Wiltshire

36 William Henry Woolford

Medal of Service

1 Shameeza Baksh

2 Tarramattie Persaud Barker

3 Roxanne Marilyn Barratt

4 Rosemary Nicola Benjamin-Noble

5 Donna Annastatia Bowman

6 John Randolph Massiah Critchlow

7 Jean Marionetta Dorsett

8 Hilbert Gardiner Foster

9 Gloria Dawn Garraway

10 Lawrence Llewlyn Griffith

11 Soyinka Ameygo Grogan

12 Dr. Claudette Anne Patricia Heyliger-Thomas

13 Suresh Jagmohan

14 Parmeshwar Jagmohan

15 Ian Jardine

16 Bibi Fazeela Khan

17 Nizam Kassim

18 Gordon Hubert Kingston

19 Kumar Lalbachan

20 Peter George Lewis

21 Nazrudeen Mohamed

22 Terrence Anthony Poole

23 Leslie Chrispen Ramalho

24 Harripersaud Ramsewack

25 Petal Elizabeth Ridley

26 Gail Patricia Robinson

27 Ramkarran Roopchan

28 James Rotry Sampson

29 Komal Singh

30 Zohora Singh

31 Fitzroy Egerton Younge

Military Service Medal

1 Lieutenant Colonel Courtney Arthur Byrne

Disciplined Services Medal

1 Deputy Commissioner Lyndon Lancelot Alves

2 Assistant Commissioner Paul Handel Anthony Langevine

3 Divisional Officer Compton Anthony Sparman

His Excellency President Granger and members of the Advisory Council for the Orders of Guyana, offer sincere congratulations to the seventy-seven (77) persons who have been honoured.

1 Lieutenant Colonel Courtney Arthur Byrne

Disciplined Services Medal

1 Deputy Commissioner Lyndon Lancelot Alves

2 Assistant Commissioner Paul Handel Anthony Langevine

3 Divisional Officer Compton Anthony Sparman

His Excellency President Granger and members of the Advisory Council for the Orders of Guyana, offer sincere congratulations to the seventy-seven (77) persons who have been honoured.