Indigenous peoples’ ministry, tourism authority partner for community-based hinterland tourism initiative

The Ministry of Indi-genous Peoples’ Affairs and the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) on Wednesday signed a Mem-orandum of Unders-tanding (MoU) to work together towards the development of sustainable community-based tourism models in Guyana’s hinterland.

Speaking at the signing, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Alfred King said the agreement is expected to formalise the work that the two agencies have already started.

King noted, too, that it is the ministry’s intention, through its numerous programmes and activities, to empower communities to take responsibility for their own development and livelihood, including tourism based activi-ties. “The signing of the MoU will see us entering into a more structured agreement where our roles and responsibilities are laid out, what it is the ministry wants to do to enhance these tourism projects that we are embarking on and from a policy standpoint, how the ministers will want to continue to focus some attention and give better direction to ensure that these torusim packages grow and develop into real sustainable activities,” King said. ….