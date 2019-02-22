Machine operator granted $100,000 bail on gun parts charge

A 23-year-old excavator operator was granted bail last Thursday after denying a charge of unlawful possession of parts of a firearm without being the holder of a firearm licence.

Orlando George was granted bail in the sum of $100,000 after pleading not guilty to the charge, which was read by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

It was alleged that on February 10, at Ewang Backdam, Potaro River, George had in his possession components of a firearm, that is, a Glock 9mm extended magazine, a Smith and Wesson .41 magnum barrel and a Smith and Wesson .44 magnum barrel, without being the holder of a firearm licence…..