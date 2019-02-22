Man accused of robbing woman with `jookah’ remanded

A man was remanded to prison on Friday after he was accused of robbing a woman, who remains hospitalized with stab wounds.

Eon Vyphuis stood before Magistrate Leron Daly, who read the charge which alleged that he, on February 12, at Hunter Street, armed with a “jookah”, robbed Jillian Alfred of a handbag containing items valued $26,000.

Vyphuis denied the allegation levelled against him.

Police Prosecutor Christopher Morris, told the court that the file relating to the matter is incomplete. He added that the complainant is presently hospitalized after sustaining injuries to her abdomen as a result of being stabbed.

Vyphuis was later remanded to prison and the matter adjourned until March 8.