Oil and gas training school marks 100 persons trained

The 25 students who graduated from the programme yesterday.

Twenty-five more Guyanese are closer to being able to gain footholds in the emerging oil and gas industry after they completed an eight-week immersion programme in safety and operational training at the TOTALTEC Oilfield Services Academy.

According to TOTALTEC’S Chief Executive Officer Lars Mangal, the programme was developed towards building capacity and local content while giving Guyanese an opening to participate in the industry. He explained that over the eight-week period, the students would have been trained in basic safety, rigging and lifting, oil and gas operations safety, environmental best practice, transport and cargo handling, slingers and practical training.

The 25 graduates also brought the total number of students trained by the academy to 100 over the last year…..

