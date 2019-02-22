PPP asks CCJ for early hearing of challenge to GECOM Chairman

The opposition PPP recently made an application to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) to fix an early date to hear its challenge of the decision of the Guyana Court of Appeal upholding the appointment of retired judge James Patterson as Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

This was revealed in a press release issued by the party on Wednesday. “We will continue to accelerate all efforts possible to have that appeal heard earliest,” the release said.

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo informed yesterday that the request was made “a few days ago” and that the party is awaiting a response…..