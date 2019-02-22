Guyana News

Rope supplier wins $40M suit against Demerara bridge company after non-payment

By Staff Writer

Crabwood Creek resident Ramesh Sahadeo on Wednesday secured a $40 million judgement against the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation over non-payment for materials he supplied in May of 2014.

A team of lawyers, headed by former Attorney General Anil Nandlall, had filed a fixed date application asking for $40,425,000 and interest on the sum at a rate of 6% per annum from the date of filing to the date of judgment and thereafter at the rate of 4% per annum until fully paid as well as costs and such further or other reliefs as the court may deem just.   

Judgment was handed down by Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry following a full trial. The matter was filed in May, 2017…..

