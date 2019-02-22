Taxi driver accused of pawning car he was given for work

Ravindranauth Doodnauth, a taxi driver accused of pawning the car he was entrusted with for work, was faced with two fraud charges yesterday.

Doodnauth, 27, pleaded not guilty to both charges, which were read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.

The first charge alleged that Doodnauth, on January 8th, 2019, at Seaforth Street, Campbellville, being solely entrusted by Samuel Lloyd with a Toyota car, valued $2 million, for work, fraudulently converted it to his own use and benefit…..