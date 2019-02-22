Teen charged over pistol found in tree stump

A teen pleaded not guilty last Thursday to being in possession of an illegal firearm, which police claim was found in the hollow section of a tree stump.

It has been alleged that 18-year-old Dwight Lewis, on February 10th, 2019 at Potaro River, Essequibo, had a Glock 9mm pistol without being the holder of a firearm license.

Lewis denied the charge, which was read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield, who stated that the firearm was found in a hollow tree stump, had no objections to bail being granted to Lewis but requested that conditions be attached.

Lewis was subsequently asked to post $100,000 bail for his release and he was told to report to the Mahdia Police Station every Friday. The matter was adjourned until March 16th, when it is scheduled to be heard at the Mahdia Magistrates’ Court.