Teen miner dies after being crushed by pit wall

By Staff Writer

A 17-year-old miner of Imbaimadai, Upper Mazaruni River, died yesterday afternoon after a wall in the mining pit he was working in collapsed and crushed him.

Romeo Ruben reportedly succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention at the Imbaimadai Health Centre.

Police said at around 2 pm, Ruben and others were working in the pit, located at Gold Hill Backdam, Upper Mazaruni River, when a section of the eastern wall collapsed and crushed him. Shortly after, his co-workers ran to his rescue and were able to retrieve him. He was alive at that point…..

