Teen paralysed in East Coast hit-and-run makes miraculous recovery

Reaz Shaw, the teen who was confined to bed more than a month ago after he was critically injured in the Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD) Public Road hit-and-run accident, has significantly improved and can now walk and even speak on his own.

The accident, which occurred on Sunday, December 9, claimed the life of 15-year-old Khemraj, called ‘Ajay,’ a horse cart operator of Lot 44 Annandale West, ECD.

Shaw, a trainee mechanic of Lot 35 Annandale West, was critically injured. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital and subsequently moved to the High Dependency Unit (HDU) prior to his discharge in early January.

Following his discharge, Shaw has been cared for by his parents. He could not move, speak, or eat on his own and was being fed through a tube…..