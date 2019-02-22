Western diplomats meet GECOM on poll readiness

Representatives of the American, British, Canadian and European Union missions here met yesterday with the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on poll preparations and a concern was raised about the impact the current political situation could have on foreign investment.

“There was a comment which said: I just want to make you all aware of the fact that the state of things could be affecting inward investment,” government-nominated Commissioner Vincent Alexander told reporters following the meeting.

According to PPP/C-nominated Commissioner Sase Gunraj, this recognition of the “impact of the current impasse” should also be shared by Guyanese. “It is a recognition that the longer this continues, it affects their [Guyanese] livelihood and the commitments this country makes,” Gunraj explained…..