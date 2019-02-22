Guyana News

Western diplomats meet GECOM on poll readiness

-concern raised over impact of impasse on investment

By Staff Writer
The seven member commission, led by Chairman James Patterson (at far right), meeting with four diplomats yesterday. (GECOM photo)

Representatives of the American, British, Canadian and European Union missions here met yesterday with the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on poll preparations and a concern was raised about the impact the current political situation could have on foreign investment.

“There was a comment which said: I just want to make you all aware of the fact that the state of things could be affecting inward investment,” government-nominated Commissioner Vincent Alexander told reporters following the meeting. 

According to PPP/C-nominated Commissioner Sase Gunraj, this recognition of the “impact of the current impasse” should also be shared by Guyanese. “It is a recognition that the longer this continues, it affects their [Guyanese] livelihood and the commitments this country makes,” Gunraj explained…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Jagdeo says ball in president’s court for meeting on looming ‘crisis’

GECOM has discretion to use national registration budget for polls

Pilot killed in Eteringbang plane crash

Comments

Trending