Women on perjury charges get bail

By Staff Writer
Shiroon Mohatoo

Two women were yesterday granted bail after they denied separate perjury charges.

Shiroon Mohatoo, 56, and Sandra O’Riley, were both brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown, where the charges were read to them.

The charge read to Mohatoo, of Sideline Dam, La Penitence, stated that on June 24th, 2006, at Georgetown, being the applicant for a grant of Letter of Administration for the administration of the estate of William Persaud, deceased, she knowingly swore to false information in oath of intended Administratrix #620/06.

Mohatoo denied the charge…..

