AG’s Chambers corrects summonses for no-confidence appeals

The Attorney General’s Chambers has corrected the errors in the two summonses filed on his behalf as part of the appeals of two of the judgements delivered by Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire on the validity of the no confidence vote against government.

Stabroek News understands that the corrected summonses were filed in keeping with a commitment made to appellate judge Rishi Persaud on Wednesday.

The Chambers said in a press release issued on Thursday that the matters have been filed and that the appellant, Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams SC, anticipates a hearing date in the coming week. The Chambers did not release a copy of the corrected documents.

Justice Persaud on Wednesday informed all the interested parties that he could not commence the hearing of the summonses since the information on them was erroneous. In one case, a second appeal was filed with the correct information but the initial appeal, which was defective, was not withdrawn…..