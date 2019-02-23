Grove labourer found dead in house suffered heart failure

Rayon Angel, the 32-year-old labourer whose partially decomposed body was found in his Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) house on Wednesday, died as a result of heart failure.

A police source confirmed the findings of the autopsy, which was conducted yesterday morning by Government Pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh at the Georgetown Public Hospital’s mortuary.

Angel, a father of one of Lot 343 Third Street, Grove, EBD, was discovered dead around 11am on Wednesday by one of his brothers, after several efforts made to contact him proved futile.

Relatives had related to the police that Angel was last seen alive on Monday when a friend visited him.