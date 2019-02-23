Hamley Case, Terrence Montrose are among top national awardees

Guyana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Hamley Case and priest Monsignor Terrence Montrose are among the top awardees in this year’s list of National Awards.

The names were released yesterday by the Advisory Council for the Orders of Guyana to coincide with the 49th anniversary of the Republic.

The full list follows:

On the occasion of the 49th Republic Anniversary of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, His Excellency David Granger, MSS, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Chancellor of the Orders of Guyana is pleased to make the following appointments under the Order of Service of Guyana.

Cacique’s Crown of Honoour

High Commissioner Frederick Hamley Case

Charles John Ethelwood Fung-A-Fatt,SC

Ambassador David Thomas Allan Hales

Ambassador Sheik Riyad David Insanally

Ambassador Abdool Halim Majeed

Monsignor Terrence Montrose

Golden Arrow of Achievement

Vincent Luther Alexander

O’Donna Frances Allsopp

Lorene Evadney Pamela Baird

Dr. Ruth Benjamin-Huntley

Calvin Benn

Leslie Thomas Black

William Andrew Boyle

Negla Helena Brandis

Paul Andrew Carto

Dr. Rudolph Othneil Cummings

Phillip Nessie Bryan Da Silva

Patrick Reginald Anthony Farnum

Egbert Harold Field

Nicholas Fredericks

Malcolm Jacob Jawaharlal Harripaul

Vincent Patrick Henry

Dickson Augustus Hooper

Leon Rayon Johnson

Kalam Azad Juman-Yassin

Patrice Desireé Ann La Fleur

Carl Chetwyn Lashley

Derrick Fitzpatrick Lawrence

Lawrence Hilary London

Julia Anne Mansell

Dr. Suresh Narine

Christopher Anthony Nascimento

Lurlene Anita Nestor

Dr. Maxine Patricia Parris-Aaron

Dr. Rajendra Persaud

Eric McLauren Phillips

Sandra Kumarie Shivdat

Professor Gomathinayagam

Subramanian

Morris Wilson

Geneveive Whyte-Nedd

Garfield Ian Colin Wiltshire

William Henry Woolford

Medal of Service

Shameeza Baksh

Tarramattie Persaud Barker

Roxanne Marilyn Barratt

Rosemary Nicola Benjamin-Noble

Donna Annastatia Bowman

John Randolph Massiah Critchlow

Jean Marionetta Dorsett

Hilbert Gardiner Foster

Gloria Dawn Garraway

Lawrence Llewlyn Griffith

Soyinka Ameygo Grogan

Dr. Claudette Anne Patricia Heyliger-Thomas

Suresh Jagmohan

Parmeshwar Jagmohan

Ian Jardine

Bibi Fazeela Khan

Nizam Kassim

Gordon Hubert Kingston

Kumar Lalbachan

Peter George Lewis

Nazrudeen Mohamed

Terrence Anthony Poole

Leslie Chrispen Ramalho

Harripersaud Ramsewack

Petal Elizabeth Ridley

Gail Patricia Robinson

Ramkarran Roopchan

James Rotry Sampson

Komal Singh

Zohora Singh

Fitzroy Egerton Younge

Military Service Medal

Lieutenant Colonel Courtney Arthur Byrne

Disciplined Services Medal