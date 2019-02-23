Hamley Case, Terrence Montrose are among top national awardees

Guyana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Hamley Case and priest Monsignor Terrence Montrose are among the top awardees in this year’s list of National Awards.
The names were released yesterday by the Advisory Council for the Orders of Guyana to coincide with the 49th anniversary of the Republic.
The full list follows:
On the occasion of the 49th Republic Anniversary of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, His Excellency David Granger, MSS, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Chancellor of the Orders of Guyana is pleased to make the following appointments under the Order of Service of Guyana.
Cacique’s Crown of Honoour
- High Commissioner Frederick Hamley Case
- Charles John Ethelwood Fung-A-Fatt,SC
- Ambassador David Thomas Allan Hales
- Ambassador Sheik Riyad David Insanally
- Ambassador Abdool Halim Majeed
- Monsignor Terrence Montrose
Golden Arrow of Achievement
- Vincent Luther Alexander
- O’Donna Frances Allsopp
- Lorene Evadney Pamela Baird
- Dr. Ruth Benjamin-Huntley
- Calvin Benn
- Leslie Thomas Black
- William Andrew Boyle
- Negla Helena Brandis
- Paul Andrew Carto
- Dr. Rudolph Othneil Cummings
- Phillip Nessie Bryan Da Silva
- Patrick Reginald Anthony Farnum
- Egbert Harold Field
- Nicholas Fredericks
- Malcolm Jacob Jawaharlal Harripaul
- Vincent Patrick Henry
- Dickson Augustus Hooper
- Leon Rayon Johnson
- Kalam Azad Juman-Yassin
- Patrice Desireé Ann La Fleur
- Carl Chetwyn Lashley
- Derrick Fitzpatrick Lawrence
- Lawrence Hilary London
- Julia Anne Mansell
- Dr. Suresh Narine
- Christopher Anthony Nascimento
- Lurlene Anita Nestor
- Dr. Maxine Patricia Parris-Aaron
- Dr. Rajendra Persaud
- Eric McLauren Phillips
- Sandra Kumarie Shivdat
- Professor Gomathinayagam
- Subramanian
- Morris Wilson
- Geneveive Whyte-Nedd
- Garfield Ian Colin Wiltshire
- William Henry Woolford
Medal of Service
- Shameeza Baksh
- Tarramattie Persaud Barker
- Roxanne Marilyn Barratt
- Rosemary Nicola Benjamin-Noble
- Donna Annastatia Bowman
- John Randolph Massiah Critchlow
- Jean Marionetta Dorsett
- Hilbert Gardiner Foster
- Gloria Dawn Garraway
- Lawrence Llewlyn Griffith
- Soyinka Ameygo Grogan
- Dr. Claudette Anne Patricia Heyliger-Thomas
- Suresh Jagmohan
- Parmeshwar Jagmohan
- Ian Jardine
- Bibi Fazeela Khan
- Nizam Kassim
- Gordon Hubert Kingston
- Kumar Lalbachan
- Peter George Lewis
- Nazrudeen Mohamed
- Terrence Anthony Poole
- Leslie Chrispen Ramalho
- Harripersaud Ramsewack
- Petal Elizabeth Ridley
- Gail Patricia Robinson
- Ramkarran Roopchan
- James Rotry Sampson
- Komal Singh
- Zohora Singh
- Fitzroy Egerton Younge
Military Service Medal
- Lieutenant Colonel Courtney Arthur Byrne
Disciplined Services Medal
- Deputy Commissioner Lyndon Lancelot Alves
- Assistant Commissioner Paul Handel
- Anthony Langevine
- Divisional Officer Compton Anthony Sparman
