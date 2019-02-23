Heal Guyana reaches out to politicians to bridge ethnic divide

Civil society group Heal Guyana has reached out to key political leaders to help in bridging the ethnic divide during the pre-election period and achieve peace and unity.

“Each leader will be asked to share their individual views and their party’s official position on where they stand and what sort of behaviour they expect of their followers, going forward into the election season and by extension, afterwards as we continue to work together as one people, one nation; determined to achieve a bright future for ourselves and country,” the group said in a statement, noting that it has extended an invitation to the leaders of the APNU+AFC and the PPP/C to collaborate with them in order to achieve peace and unity during this very sensitive time in Guyana’s history.

The organisation, which was established during December 2017, said that the initiative is in keeping with its ongoing drive to promote peace and unity in Guyana, regardless of political preferences among all citizens. It observed that political leaders have been historically plagued with the challenge of bridging the ethnic divide during pre-election periods…..