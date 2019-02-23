High Court grants UG bomb threat accused release on $10,000 bail

Sheneza Jafarally, the University of Guyana (UG) student who was remanded to prison more than two weeks ago after being accused of making a bomb threat that disrupted classes and operations at the Turkeyen Campus, was yesterday granted $10,000 bail in the High Court.

Jafarally, also known as Diane, 25, a sales consultant of 36 Sixth Street, Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara, was released from custody following the successful application by her attorney, Latchmie Rahamat, before Justice Navindra Singh at the High Court in Georgetown.

Rahamat yesterday told Stabroek News that the application was made after Jafarally was refused bail on two occasions. “We have to remember that the young lady was charged with a summary offence; one which only attracts, if imprisonment is to be applied, six months in jail,” Rahamat said…..