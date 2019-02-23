Kitty youth jailed for robbery

After admitting to snatching a woman’s purse, a youth was yesterday sentenced to nine months in jail.

Michael English, 21, of Lot 44 Subryanville, Kitty, who was sentenced by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, told the city court that he robbed the woman because he has a newborn to care for and also owes someone money.

English appeared before the Chief Magistrate for robbery with aggravation and five other offences.

It was alleged that English, who described himself as a puri maker, on February 21st, at Water Street, Georgetown, together with another, robbed Nasha Kumar of $171,500 and an iPhone, valued at $100,000…..