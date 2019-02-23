Guyana News

Logger fined for stabbing man to protect sister

By Staff Writer

A logger who admitted to stabbing another man in a bid to protect his sister was yesterday fined $50,000 for the crime.

Salan Domingo, 21, accepted the charge that on February 19th, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Rayon Smith at Kwebanna, in the Moruca sub-district of Region One.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan read the charge to Domingo and later handed down the sentence…..

