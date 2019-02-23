Losing power over the Essequibo and gliding to a crash

Days after surviving a plane crash, pilot Lincoln Gomez yesterday recounted the events surrounding the crash behind the Canal No.2 Conservancy area, West Bank Demerara.

In his account of the incident, which was posted on the Guyana Adventist Ministries and Services (GAMAS) Facebook page, Gomez said despite making several stops at villages in the interior, the aircraft had sufficient fuel to transport him from Arau, Region Seven to Georgetown. Gomez works with GAMAS and at the time of the crash on Monday, was transporting the body of a US missionary who had died in a climbing accident at Arau.

“I had already measured the fuel in the plane and had enough to fly to town according to the fuel burn measuring instrument and calculations. So we took off for Georgetown,” he said.

It was explained that during his journey, he was asked by the control tower to fly by Instrument Flight Rules, to which he agreed…..