Nations student gets three years for trafficking ecstasy

A School of the Nations student was yesterday sentenced to three years in jail after he pleaded guilty to trafficking ecstasy pills.

Larry John Adams, 20, admitted to the charge that on February 20th, 2019, at Princes Street, Georgetown, he had eight MDMA pills for the purpose of trafficking in his possession. MDMA is Methylenedioxy​methamphetamine, which is known commonly as ecstasy.

Adams pleaded guilty to the charge after it was read to him by Magistrate Leron Daly in Georgetown. “I’m a student of the Nations School,” he told the court, before noting that the pills were for his own use.

The police’s case is that Adams, who was riding a motorcycle, was stopped by law enforcers, who were carrying out investigations on Princes Street. A search of Adams resulted in him being arrested.

In addition to the three-year sentence, Adams was fined $30,000.