Norton promises to replace Aishalton generator

Minister of Social Cohesion Dr George Norton has undertaken to replace the generator that is used to power Aishalton, in Region Nine, after being told of the effects of multiple mechanical failures.

Norton made the commitment during a public meeting with the Toshao and residents of the indigenous community of Aishalton as a part of a massive ministerial outreach to several areas in Region Nine.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) report, this commitment was made after it was highlighted that the generator, which powers the secondary school, the police station and the district hospital, has stopped working on a number of occasions…..